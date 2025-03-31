Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan to add 30-year-old to Judgment Day behind Finn Balor's back? Potential WWE RAW twist explored

The Judgment Day has been showing cracks every week, and the differences in opinions between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been a major problem for the faction. Both Mysterio and Balor are set to team up for a massive tag team match against Bron Breakker and Penta this week on RAW in London.

Meanwhile, the tag team match is expected to add incredible action to the show. Dominik Mysterio might introduce 30-year-old Omos, who could come out and help The Judgment Day pick a win. Further, Mysterio might announce him as the newest member of the faction.

Dominik and his girlfriend, Liv Morgan, have been trying to get a new member to the faction for quite some time now. However, Finn Balor is not a fan of the idea and has been declining the plan, which is the major reason for the differences between the two men.

This week on RAW at The O2 Arean in London, Dominik could bring Omos out as the new member, just to get confronted by Finn Balor. The former Universal Champion could call out the former NXT North American Champion for stepping over his orders and working behind his back to bring a new partner.

However, with Omos' introduction, Balor could be satisfied, given that The Nigerian Giant could turn things around and bring the faction back to prominence ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Judgment Day members set to battle against each other at WrestleMania?

While a singles match between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio doesn't seem to take place any time soon, a Fatal Four-Way match is reportedly being planned for The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

According to Fightful Select, Bron Breakker is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four Way match against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

While the match is yet to be made official, the current storyline hints that a Fatal Four Way battle will be featured at WrestleMania. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The Judgment Day members next.

