Potential spoiler ahead of major WWE title match on RAW

WWE reportedly has a major title match planned for WrestleMania 41 next month. The promotion is currently on the Road to The Show of Shows, and tonight's episode of RAW on Netflix will air live from Glasgow, Scotland.

Bron Breakker will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Penta tonight on the red brand, but the company reportedly has huge plans for the title at WrestleMania.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company plans to have a Fatal Four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio are reportedly set to compete for the title at the premium live event next month.

Bron Breakker successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor last Monday night on RAW. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio attempted to help his stablemate but accidentally knocked him off the turnbuckle during the match. Balor took to social media to call Mysterio a snake following last week's show.

Bron Breakker sends message to WWE star ahead of RAW

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker took a major shot at Penta ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Ahead of his title defense against Penta tonight, the promotion shared a backstage promo from the champion. Breakker claimed that the former AEW star would become another statistic in his career and added that he would embarrass the veteran during their match.

"Because honestly, man, you just got dealt a bad hand because you're in the ring with me. I am the most winning-est superstar on this roster. Fact-check me. And guess what? You're about to be another statistic on my list, and if I were you, I'd bring two masks to Glasgow because after I beat the first one off your stupid painted face, I'd be so embarrassed to walk around this country without a mask on, that you could out the other one around so that you can hide your sorry a*s in the airport until you take your a*s back to America. Sorry to ruin your push.... I'm a dog," Bron Breakker said.

You can check out the video below:

Breakker has had an impressive reign as Intercontinental Champion so far. It will be interesting to see if Penta can capture the title tonight on WWE RAW.

