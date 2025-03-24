Where is WWE RAW tonight? (March 24, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is set to feature exciting appearances, segments, face-offs, and must-see matches. As the Road to WrestleMania 41 nears, more storylines and feuds will continue to develop.

The March 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The arena, which can hold up to 14,500 people, was the location of the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, the Stamford-based promotion's first major event in the country.

As of this writing, four matches are scheduled for the upcoming Monday show, including two for a championship. Along with this are appearances from former and current world champions.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Glasgow, Scotland

Venue: OVO Hydro

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern Time, 3 p.m. Central Time, and 1 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster UK. A single ticket ranges from €343.20 to €853.95.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW in Scotland?

Jey Uso has been dealing with a lot on WWE RAW lately. He has an upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania, but on top of that, A-Town Down Under is also making its presence known. After laying out Grayson Waller and Austin Theory last week, The Yeet Master is set to have a mystery partner join his side against the former Tag Team Champions.

Another match set for tonight is Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez. A couple of weeks ago, Raquel defeated Bayley to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, though The Judgment Day member had some help from Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Tonight, Rodriguez aims to add more gold to the group as she faces the inaugural Women's IC Champion.

One of the major appearances tonight on WWE RAW is CM Punk, who just landed himself a WrestleMania 41 match. The Best in the World has been clashing paths with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the past few weeks. On last week's SmackDown, The Second City Saint brawled with The Visionary and The Tribal Chief, resulting in a Triple Threat match at the upcoming Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see what the former world champion will say tonight.

Many names have been stepping up to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. After recently defending the gold against Finn Balor on a past episode of RAW, he is now set to battle Penta tonight.

Previously, a mysterious luchador attacked Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee following their win against The Creed Brothers. Many are pointing to Chad Gable as the suspect, resulting in a singles match tonight with the current Speed Champion.

John Cena returned last week on WWE RAW for the first time since turning heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. During his appearance, he criticized fans and explained his attack on Cody Rhodes, before The American Nightmare appeared to share his thoughts on the matter. Tonight, both men will meet again.

