Judgment Day member to enter WrestleMania as a double champion following WWE title change? Exploring the potential

The Judgment Day is trying to revive its glory days and become the most dominant faction on WWE RAW. The heel crew is trying to achieve this goal by bringing all the gold under its possession. Interestingly, the faction could get closer to this objective next week, and Raquel Rodriguez could head to WrestleMania 41 as a double champion.

Big Mami Cool is currently in her fourth reign as Women’s Tag Team Champion. The female enforcer of The Judgment Day also recently earned a title shot against Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. She will battle the inaugural champion next week on RAW.

While Raquel Rodriguez would already be a tough opponent for Lyra owing to her physical stature, she would also likely receive help from Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio during the match. The numbers game previously helped her defeat Bayley and earn a title shot against Valkyria.

Thus, there is a chance that the Irishwoman could lose to The Judgment Day member next week. This would make Raquel a double champion, and she could head to The Show of Shows and defend both titles. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Judgment Day to get blindsided by a two-time WWE Women’s Champion next week?

While Big Mami Cool would be looking forward to wielding two titles at the same time, Bayley could throw a wrench in her plans. The two-time WWE Women’s Champion could rush to the arena and prevent Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio from interfering in the Women's Intercontinental Title match.

As a babyface, The Role Model has always helped out fellow wrestlers like Michin, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and more. However, Bayley has an extra incentive to go against the heel faction next week. Notably, Lyra Valkyria has promised to give the former Damage CTRL leader a shot at her title if she retains it against Rodriguez.

Thus, The Judgment Day will have to fight a battle both inside and outside the ring to help Raquel win in case Bayley interferes. However, this is also speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel faction.

