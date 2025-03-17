Lyra Valkyria's next WWE opponent revealed

The latest episode of WWE RAW took place in Brussels, Belgium. On The Road to WrestleMania 41, Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Title on next week's show.

The Irish star created history when she defeated Dakota Kai earlier this year in January to become the first-ever Women's IC Champion. Till now, Valkyria has successfully defended her championship against Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile on the red brand.

On the March 17 installment of the Monday night show, WWE announced that Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day will go one-on-one against Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of the flagship show.

As a part of the company's European tour, the March 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will be live from the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The announced lineup for the show so far includes a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, an appearance by CM Punk, and Jey Uso alongside a mystery tag team partner facing A-Town Down Under.

Being allied with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan gives Raquel Rodriguez a potential advantage over Lyra Valkyria.

It remains to be seen whether Liv Morgan will play a major role in helping her Judgment Day stablemate win the coveted singles title on the red brand next week.

