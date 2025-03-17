WWE makes a major announcement about John Cena and Cody Rhodes after their heated confrontation on RAW

This week on RAW, John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face for the first time since the former betrayed the Undisputed WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber. Following their heated exchange of words, the company has made a major announcement about their future.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be in action at WrestleMania 41 where they will clash for the latter's Undisputed WWE Title. The match was set up at Elimination Chamber where the Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, things took a shocking turn after the match as Cena joined forces with The Rock and attacked Cody after The American Nightmare refused The Final Boss' offer.

The 16-time world champion was present on RAW tonight where he explained his actions. Cena was soon interrupted by Cody Rhodes who had some harsh words for his former friend. The segment ended without any physical altercation. However, the two will get a chance to resume the war of words next week as WWE has announced that both men will be present on RAW next week as well.

Check out the poster of their showdown below:

John Cena opened tonight's RAW where he went off on the WWE Universe. The GOAT, however, did not mention The Rock in any capacity. The Final Boss is also expected to make an appearance during the company's ongoing tour of Europe.

