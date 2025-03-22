4 reasons why Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is happening at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins appeared in a blockbuster segment on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. The three stars made their differences with each other clear before the Triple Threat Match between them was confirmed.

The three superstars left no stone unturned on Friday to punish each other and show why they are among the best in the business. However, it is slightly surprising that Triple H has left all three of WWE's top names out of title matches for WrestleMania 41. That being said, the Triple Threat Match will be a treat for fans who are all for this grudge rivalry reaching its next level.

Here are four reasons why Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will compete in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41:

#4. WWE is giving other superstars a chance at the titles on the main roster

Jey Uso surprised many by winning this year's Men’s Royal Rumble Match and becoming Gunther’s challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk or Roman Reigns could have easily taken the spot, but Jey’s recent popularity possibly inspired Triple H to make the big decision.

Meanwhile, John Cena went over Seth Rollin and CM Punk to win the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. In his final year as a wrestler, The Franchise Player possibly deserved a WrestleMania World Title match during his Farewell Tour.

With the top champions already having fitting challengers it makes sense to book the three men in a non-title match. Roman Reigns could have challenged either champion for the title, but he has already had a remarkable run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and doesn’t need to get it back so soon.

#3. They have a link that has made the story a must-watch affair for WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have an undeniable past that WWE keeps cashing in every other year. The more they grow in the company, the greater their differences become.

Meanwhile, CM Punk has a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. He also had a fleeting partnership with the OTC that ended up turning bitter at the Royal Rumble, when Punk eliminated both former Shield members together.

All three men are tied in a great storyline and the creative team worked well to get them to this point. Therefore, selling the story and the match will not be a problem as fans will get the connection between the three megastars.

This three-way rivalry could arguably be the best one for WrestleMania 41. It could also lead to some more huge matches later in the year.

#2. Paul Heyman’s favor shouldn’t have to wait so long

WWE fans have been hearing about the favor Paul Heyman owes CM Punk from before Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. CM Punk brought up the matter on the latest edition of SmackDown to make it clear that he hasn’t forgotten about it.

The favor has kept fans interested in the story between Punk and Heyman for some time. It has also kept Roman Reigns on the edge as he has to continue wondering what his Wiseman could be doing behind his back.

Altogether, the favor is arguably one of the main aspects of this storyline, and WWE could reveal it at WrestleMania 41. The favor shouldn’t have to wait too long as fans could lose interest in the angle.

#1. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk want the top WWE spot

The main event of WrestleMania 41 could host the Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. They could headline the first or second night of the show while Jey Uso vs. Gunther takes a back seat.

The fact that all three men want to stay relevant and don’t want to let the top spot go could be a major reason why Triple H has booked the Triple Threat contest. It would allow the former World Champions to compete in the main event even without a title being on the line.

Roman Reigns has featured in WWE WrestleMania main events for nearly a decade, while The Best in the World has been yearning for that spot. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has continued to put in the hard work to earn that spot once again this year.

