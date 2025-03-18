Finn Balor breaks silence after losing Intercontinental Championship match with message to Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor broke his silence after he failed to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on RAW, and sent a message aimed at Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom accidentally cost Balor the chance to dethrone Bron Breakker.

Ad

Coincidentally, Mysterio was also responsible for earning Balor his shot at the Intercontinental Championship. However, moments before the title match The Prince lashed out at his Judgment Day stablemate, who suggested Penta's name as a possible addition to their group. He called Dirty Dom a "snake" for trying to make deals behind his back and trying to align with someone who sought the same prize as him.

On X (fka Twitter) Finn Balor posted a photograph from the moment his Judgment Day stablemate cost him the Intercontinental Title match in the main event of RAW. He captioned his tweet with a snake emoji, once again insinuating what he had called Mysterio earlier.

Ad

Trending

Check out Balor's tweet below:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

JD McDonagh acknowledged the tension between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio and why The Judgment Day was falling apart

JD McDonagh has been absent from WWE television after suffering an injury on the January 27 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Irish Ace discussed the recent tension within The Judgment Day, claiming that the group needed him, as he was the glue holding them together.

Ad

Speaking on INSIGHT, McDonagh addressed the possibility of The Judgment Day adding new members and how it had taken him six months to finally become a member of the group.

"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?" McDonagh said.

Ad

In recent months, things haven't gone the way The Judgment Day would've liked. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan also dropped the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley in January. However, she and Raquel Rodriguez did eventually capture the Women's Tag Team Championship recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback