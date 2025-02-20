Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan to replace Finn Balor with 2-time champion? Exploring potential new member in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor is going through a rough patch in his career right now. Despite having a huge opportunity to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, he ended up suffering yet another loss to Seth Rollins this week on RAW. Given his recent setbacks, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan might be plotting to replace The Prince in The Judgment Day with a two-time champion.

The duo could introduce former AEW star Malakai Black as a new member of The Judgment Day. For the last few weeks, Dominik has been proposing the idea of recruiting a new member to rejuvenate the faction's momentum. While Balor has openly opposed the idea, his defeat against Rollins could be the vulnerability Mysterio and Morgan exploit to turn against him.

Next week on RAW, the power couple could confront Finn Balor in the ring, questioning his role in The Judgment Day. They might argue that if The Prince can't secure success for himself, he can't be expected to elevate the faction. A dejected Balor could then be blindsided by a devastating kick from Malakai Black.

This moment could send shockwaves through the arena, marking the former NXT and AEW World Trios Champion's return to WWE. Standing in the middle of the ring with a cold glaze, he could solidify his place in The Judgment Day as the faction acknowledges his arrival. The 39-year-old is heavily rumored to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion after his recent AEW exit.

The abovementioned scenario is entirely speculation at this point. Whether the rumors of Malakai Black's return come to fruition remains to be seen.

Finn Balor to turn babyface after potentially leaving The Judgment Day?

Finn Balor could suffer a heartbreaking betrayal by The Judgment Day that could change the trajectory of his career in WWE. After a series of defeats adding to his struggles, Balor might embark on a new journey of self-discovery. He could turn babyface in the process to re-establish himself as a top star on the main roster.

The Prince has been a heel for more than two years on the main roster. However, WWE seemingly has plans for a fresh direction for him. Should Malakai Black make his way into The Judgment Day, Finn Balor could go up against the faction and start a feud with the former AEW star.

Previously, there were reports that the 43-year-old could receive a massive push in 2025. Therefore, a new character could play a vital role in revitalizing his career on the main roster. There is no doubt that Finn Balor thrives as a babyface in WWE, and fans have been clamoring to see him have a face run again.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks and what WWE has in store for Balor at WrestleMania.

