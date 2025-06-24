Dominik Mysterio to lose his Intercontinental Title after 43-year-old WWE star replaces him? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio has been carrying the Intercontinental Championship on his shoulder since WrestleMania 41. While he has successfully defended his title several times in the past few months, he is unable to put his title on the line against AJ Styles at Night of Champions due to a rib injury. However, this setback may lead to an interesting angle on RAW next week.

"Dirty" Dom could lose his Intercontinental Championship due to the involvement of his fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The Prince could pitch an idea that he would like to defend the gold against AJ Styles on behalf of Mysterio next week on RAW. The champion could agree to this plan and allow Balor to replace him in his impending match against Styles.

The 43-year-old might have a secret plan to betray Dominik Mysterio. In the middle of the potential title match, The Prince could make a deliberate mistake to give AJ Styles a chance to hit a final blow. It could lead to Finn Balor taking the pin to intentionally lose the match and "Dirty" Dom's Intercontinental Championship.

Such an angle could be a major progression in the ongoing rift between Balor and Mysterio that WWE has been building up for months. Besides, Dominik's title reign has been pretty underwhelming for the past few weeks. Therefore, Triple H can easily turn things around by giving the coveted title to a veteran like AJ Styles ahead of SummerSlam.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title reign.

Dominik Mysterio to face Finn Balor at SummerSlam?

WWE has been teasing tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor for months. It was rumored that one would betray the other before WrestleMania 41, but it did not happen. However, it might happen soon, and SummerSlam could be the place where the two stars finally square off.

Until now, Liv Morgan has kept things under control. Now that she is out of action for a while due to her shoulder injury, things might get bitter between Balor and Mysterio. The two Judgment Day members may go against each other, leading to a match at the biggest event of the summer.

WWE is set to host its first two-night SummerSlam this year at MetLife Stadium. Therefore, the company needs some high-profile showdowns for the event. As a result, Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio could be one of the key storylines heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The WWE Universe has been criticizing The Judgment Day's booking for a long time. Such an angle could add a fresh and interesting layer to the program.

