Dominik Mysterio to lose his North American Title to 35-year-old star on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring major twist

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently won back the NXT North American Championship after defeating Trick Williams earlier this month. The Judgment Day star was a fighting champion in his first title run, but the same could result in him losing the gold if things go south on tonight's RAW.

"Dirty" Dom will be in action on this week's edition of the red show, where he is slated to go one-on-one against Ricochet. The match was set up after the 35-year-old came out to defend Samantha Irvin's honor and attacked Logan Paul and Dominik on RAW last week.

While it is a non-title match as of this writing, Dominik has gotten ahead of himself in the past and put his gold on the line. If the same were to happen on the upcoming episode of RAW, it could very well lead to The Judgment Day star losing the NXT North American Championship.

"Dirty" Dom has the numbers advantage as he is often backed by his stablemates and JD McDonagh. However, there are many who have a score to settle against the heel faction and can assist Ricochet in case WWE decides to serve the audience with a major twist.

Ricochet is looking forward to punching Dominik Mysterio in the face on WWE RAW tonight

Dominik Mysterio has really hit his stride since turning heel and aligning with The Judgment Day. The NXT North American Champion is one of the most despised WWE Superstars today and often garners the loudest negative reactions in every arena.

"Dirty" Dom will be in action tonight on RAW, where he will face Ricochet. The match is personal for the former Intercontinental Champion as Dominik and Logan Paul tried to humiliate his fiancée Samantha Irvin last week.

It seems like Ricochet is eagerly waiting for Monday night as he couldn't contain his excitement to punch Dominik Mysterio in the face. You can view his tweet below:

WWE has the golden opportunity to further raise the stakes as they can turn this into a title match. However, The Human Highlight Reel will need a backup of his own going into his match with "Dirty" Dom.

