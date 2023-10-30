Popular WWE star feels excited to punch Dominik Mysterio in the face on RAW

Dominik Mysterio will likely get his face punched this Monday on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day member is one of the most despised WWE superstars today, and most people would love to hit him square in the jaw.

Mysterio was booed louder last week when he was with Logan Paul, who is among the most hated men in wrestling as well. The duo harrassed Samantha Irvin, and Paul cannot stop bragging about defeating Ricochet at SummerSlam. Irvin and Ricochet are a real-life couple currently engaged to be married.

Ricochet came to the rescue and rained punches on the social media star. Dirty Dom also got hit with a punch and a knee to the face for his troubles. It was later announced that Ricochet will go one-on-one with the NXT North American Champion on RAW this Monday.

The former Intercontinental and United States Champion cannot contain his excitement to have the chance to punch Dominik Mysterio. He tweeted the following on Sunday:

"Tomorrow I get to punch @DomMysterio35 in his face. So it'll be a good day for everyone!"

It should be noted that Monday's matchup between Ricochet and Dirty Dom is their first televised match against each other. They faced off five times this year at live events.

Dominik Mysterio to defend his NXT North American Title on Tuesday

Dominik Mysterio will have a busy week as NXT North American Champion. As mentioned above, Mysterio faces Ricochet on Monday night. It's a tough task, considering Ricochet wants revenge on the disrespect to Samantha Irvin.

If Dirty Dom somehow survives on WWE RAW, he'll then defend his championship against Nathan Frazer at NXT Halloween Havoc on Tuesday. The two superstars cannot wait to get their hands on one another as their feud turned heated in the past few weeks.

Dominik Mysterio has been NXT North American Champion for 100 days and counting this year. Mysterio lost the title to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy last month but won it back three days later.

What do you think will happen to Dirty Dom on Monday and Tuesday this week? Share your answers in the comments section below.