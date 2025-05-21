Dominik Mysterio to lose title to Finn Balor after getting attacked by 47-year-old icon? Potential explored 

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are both part of The Judgment Day faction on WWE RAW. However, tension seems to be brewing between the men over the past few months.
Even during the latest edition of the red brand, Finn Balor welcomed Roxanne Perez into the faction, which did not sit well with Dirty Dom. The Intercontinental Champion argued that they must take advice from Liv Morgan first regarding adding new members to the stable.
With tensions seemingly growing, there are considerable chances that Balor might soon challenge Dominik to a match for the Intercontinental Title in the forthcoming months. If this happens, it's conceivable that 47-year-old wrestling legend AJ Styles may aid Balor and help him emerge as the new Intercontinental Champion.
Recently, the Phenomenal One was incorporated into the storyline involving The Judgment Day. This happened when Styles declared his intention to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. This led to a match between the former Bullet Club members, with Styles emerging on top.
Finn Balor was not pleased in the slightest after Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania. Many have speculated that it's only a matter of time till The Prince turns on the faction and kicks out Mysterio and Morgan. The seeds of this betrayal were seemingly planted when Balor introduced Perez on the latest episode of RAW. Now, he could be plotting a reunion with AJ Styles to turn the tide in his favor and leave Mysterio in the mud. For those unaware, the Prince and Styles, 47, were part of the Bullet Club during their tenure in NJPW.
What was Dominik Mysterio's reaction following Finn Balor's actions on WWE RAW?
After Finn Balor seemingly included Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio shared a cryptic post. The Intercontinental Champion took to his official Twitter (X) & Instagram account to share the images of the segment.
Fans were quick to note that Liv Morgan reposted Mysterio's post on X, seemingly hinting at the fact that she is aware of whatever is going on, even though she is not in the mix at the moment. This has made things very interesting for the faction.
It remains to be seen how things will unfold within The Judgment Day and whether Finn Balor will ultimately betray the Intercontinental Champion.