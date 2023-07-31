Dominik Mysterio to lose his title to former champion returning from injury? Looking at the chances

Dominik Mysterio, with the help of Rhea Ripley, managed to secure the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee on July 18, 2023. This victory marked Dominik Mysterio’s first WWE singles title.

Dirty Dom managed to retain the title in a triple threat match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee at the Great American Bash Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 30. Of course, The Eradicator was ringside to help him defend the championship!

However, Dom Dom may need to be careful about taking Mami’s help all the time. There is talk of Braun Strowman returning to WWE following his surgery and recovery. Considering Ripley injured Raquel Rodriguez which cost her the tag team title, The Monster Among Men could set his sights on Mysterio upon his WWE return and strip him of the North American Championship!

That being said, Dominik Mysterio shouldn’t have to worry about Braun Strowman for the immediate future. Recently, Strowman took to social media to announce the success of his neck surgery of level 1 fusion of C4 and C5 vertebrae. He’s on the road to recovery, but neck surgeries take a while from which to recover.

As per reports, WWE has taken the former WWE Champion off the creative board for pitches and moved him to the internal injury list. There is no word of an imminent return, and he may not return for the rest of the year.

Former WWE manager doesn’t think Dominik Mysterio should be “Dirty Dom”

Dominik Mysterio is possibly the top heel in WWE at the moment, even bigger than Roman Reigns. While The Tribal Chief receives his share of boos from the crowd, Mysterio generates heat unlike anyone else in the promotion.

His portrayal of a young superstar who is ready to use the “dirtiest” of tricks in the book and then hide behind his "Mami", Rhea Ripley, has allowed him to become the most disliked character in WWE.

However, Dutch Mantell who had the prefix “Dirty” in his name believes that Dominik Mysterio is not the heel who deserves the same name.

"Well, he's got a great start. What I'm saying is he doesn't even need the name. I mean, he's got more heat than most guys have in five years in the business, but they programmed him for that through the family, and he's a great heel, but he's not the heel I am or was.”

"Dirty Dom" still has a long way to go if he wants to etch his name amongst the top heels in WWE’s history. Nevertheless, he has done well for himself up until now and it doesn’t seem like he will be turning face anytime soon.