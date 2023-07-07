Former WWE manager is "pissed" over recent change to Dominik Mysterio's name (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently revealed that he's "pissed" over WWE for adding the "Dirty" prefix to Dominik Mysterio's in-ring name.

Before he transitioned to the role of a booker and managerial figure in wrestling, Mantell went by the name "Dirty" Dutch Mantel during his time as a wrestler. Though several others, like former WWE star Fandango, have also adopted the aforementioned prefix, Dominik is the most high-profile name among them.

Though it suits Dominik Mysterio's character well, who's always ready to stoop to any low to win, Dutch Mantell is not convinced.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the former WWE manager stated that it wouldn't be easy for the Judgment Day member to live up to the prefix added to his name.

"Dom, you got a hell of a name to live up to, so I hope you're up for the task. I'm pissed," said Dutch Mantell. [2:13 - 2:22]

Furthermore, Mantell praised Dominik Mysterio for generating massive heat from the crowd despite being just a few years into the wrestling business.

"Well, he's got a great start. What I'm saying is he doesn't even need the name. I mean, he's got more heat than most guys have in five years in the business, but they programmed him for that through the family, and he's a great heel, but he's not the heel I am or was," added Mantell. [2:27 - 2:52]

Dominik Mysterio says WWE legend Eddie Guerrero would have picked his side over Rey Mysterio

A few days back, Dominik Mysterio revealed whose side the late great Eddie Guerrero would have picked if he were to witness his feud with Rey Mysterio.

He explained that though Guerrero would have been at this father's side in the beginning, he would eventually betray Rey to join him in the end.

"I think in a perfect world, if Eddie was still here, he would have been on my dad’s side, a special guest referee [at WrestelMania]. And at the end of the day, he would have picked my side. I think he would’ve been with my dad all along, telling him that he’s going to handle business, 'he’s just going through a phase,' and at the end of the day, he comes with me," Dominik said.

Rey Mysterio defeated his son at WrestleMania 39 in one of the best matches of the event. It remains to be seen if WWE will revisit the feud down the line.

