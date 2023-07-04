"I think in a perfect world..." - WWE legend would not have sided with Rey Mysterio, according to 26-year-old 

Rey Mysterio went over his son Dom at WrestleMania 39, and the WWE Universe ate every bit of the drama that unfolded on The Grandest Stage. The Judgment Day star believes the late legend Eddie Guerrero would have sided with him.

Dominik Mysterio lost to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank. Despite coming up short, it was a massive exposure for the young star.

Speaking to Metro, Dom humored the interviewer on how Eddie Guerrero would have factored into The Mysterio Family Saga. The 26-year-old believes that the former WWE Champion, staying true to his "Lie, Cheat, Steal" motto, would have turned on Rey in a heartbeat to side with him:

"I think in a perfect world, if Eddie was still here, he would have been on my dad’s side, a special guest referee [at WrestelMania]. And at the end of the day, he would have picked my side. I think he would’ve been with my dad all along, telling him that he’s going to handle business, “he’s just going through a phase,” and at the end of the day, he comes with me," Dominik said.

The Judgment Day star even called Rey's entrance with Eddie's music at the Show of Shows a "very surreal moment."

What happens on WWE RAW following Money in the Bank?

While Dom and Finn Balor lost to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, respectively, Damian Priest won the biggest match of his career. Señor Money in the Bank is expected to appear on Monday Night RAW tonight.

How The Archer of Infamy and Balor's confrontation builds up next remains to be seen. At the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, for now, Priest clarified that he wasn't looking to sabotage The Prince's win:

"If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in, and I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way. But I can't control that. Finn had the match won, he just didn't win, there is nothing I can do about it."

Damian Priest nevertheless believes that his victory this past weekend in London was a long time coming. The 40-year-old WWE Superstar teased cashing in on Gunther, Austin Theory, and even Roman Reigns.

Will Damian Priest leave, Finn Balor be booted out of The Judgment Day, or the other way around happen on RAW tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

