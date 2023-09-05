Dominik Mysterio to lose his title to major WWE RAW star? Analyzing the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is currently holding the NXT North American Championship and is aligned with The Judgment Day on RAW. Moreover, Dirty Dom also played a crucial role in assisting Finn Balor and Damian Priest in their Undisputed Tag Team Championship victory at Payback. However, in the aftermath of Payback, it appears that Jey Uso could be the one to potentially challenge and dethrone the Judgment Day member.

This scenario could unfold if Jey Uso decides to align himself with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their battle against the villainous faction. Such an alliance could lead to a rematch between Balor and Priest versus Owens and Zayn. However, Jey Uso's assistance might also create tension between him and Dominik Mysterio, eventually leading to Jey challenging Dirty Dominik for his Championship.

Considering that Seth Rollins and Gunther are both currently engaged in high profile feuds, a match between Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio seems like a fitting choice for WWE. Furthermore, it appears that the company intends to prolong the feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso, so a championship run during their time apart could be a strong booking decision for the Former Right Hand Man on the Red Brand.

Also, Jey winning the NXT North American Championship will surely plant seeds for a World Championship for the Samoan star in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the company will book Jey upon his comeback on Monday Night RAW.

When Dominik Mysterio last defended the NXT North American title

Dirty Dom captured the NXT North American Championship by defeating Wes Lee on the July 18th edition of WWE NXT. Since then, he has defended his Championship in various matches and on different brands. His most recent title defense took place on the August 8th, 2023 edition of NXT, where the Judgment Day member successfully defended his title against Dragon Lee.

The match concluded with Rhea Ripley providing assistance to Dominik to help him retain the title, despite Rey Mysterio being in Dragon Lee's corner. Dominik's performance in that match left fans highly impressed.

Being the NXT North American Champion and aligned with Judgment Day undoubtedly elevates Dominik's status in the company. With all the members of the villainous faction now holding gold, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the near future, especially if Jey Uso decides to challenge Dominik Mysterio.

Would youo be excited to watch Jey and Dirty Dom square off on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

