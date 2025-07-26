Dominik Mysterio to lose his title at SummerSlam and walk away from WWE TV for one reason? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio has shaken the entire lucha libre scene as he made a surprise appearance at the recent AAA event. Dirty Dominik attacked Hijo Del Vikingo and made his declaration of becoming the next AAA Champion. This led to a major, fatal four-way match being officially announced for the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXIII show.Vikingo will defend his title against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Dom Dom. Meanwhile, this significant title bout has sparked the possibility of the Judgment Day member losing the IC Title at SummerSlam and walking away from WWE television.This could be done to engage him in AAA promotion and even to crown him as the new AAA Mega Champion on August 16, 2025. The popularity of Dominik is already on a whole new level among fans. This is evident from the tremendous reaction he got after disclosing his identity at the AAA event.Considering this, WWE may send Dominik for a while to the AAA promotion, which could help him shape his popularity beyond the sports entertainment juggernaut.Hence, it's probable that Dominik Mysterio might lose his Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer and later get crowned as the AAA Mega Champion. For those unaware, Dominik is set to defend his title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.The Phenomenal One is already a former world champion and has achieved many incredible feats in the company. If Styles dethrones the Judgment Day member, it will not make him look weak, and he will not lose momentum heading towards TripleMania XXXIII. As of now, things are only based on speculation and possibilities.It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for Dominik Mysterio after he has shaken the entire wrestling internet with his presence at AAA.Fans want Dominik Mysterio to become a double Champion after his recent non-WWE appearanceDominik Mysterio's surprise appearance at the AAA event has already generated a massive reaction online. Many fans even marked Dom as the King of the Luchadore, due to the reaction he received from the live crowd.Since then, fans have also expressed their new demands, stating that they want Dominik Mysterio to become a double champion. This means that Dirty Dom will have to retain his title at SummerSlam and then go on to win the AAA Mega Championship as well.Although this scenario could unfold, everything depends on SummerSlam 2025 and what happens when Mysterio faces AJ Styles.