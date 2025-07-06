Dominik Mysterio to lose his title to WWE legend & get replaced in The Judgment Day by him? Potential explored

As part of The Judgment Day faction, Dominik Mysterio is enjoying his Intercontinental Championship reign on WWE RAW. However, as Dirty Dominik is currently injured, the red brand's General Manager, Adam Pearce, canceled his match against AJ Styles before Night of Champions 2025.

However, the feud between Styles and Dom Dom is still ongoing on the red brand as they will lock horns in a title match as soon as the Intercontinental Champion recovers from his injury. In an unexpected twist, Dominik Mysterio might lose his title to The Phenomenal One and get replaced by Styles in the villainous faction.

This could be done when fans witness a double turn during their upcoming title showdown, where the WWE veteran could turn heel to win the IC Championship, with Mysterio turning babyface. This victory for Styles could unfold with some help from Finn Balor. It's crucial to note that Balor and Styles have shared history and a friendship.

This was evident from his previous interaction with The Judgment Day, where the former World Champion said hello to The Prince. So Balor helping AJ Styles to dethrone Dominik Mysterio could lead to the current champion leaving the RAW faction and turning babyface.

Later, Balor could recruit the 48-year-old star and make him an official part of The Judgment Day in place of Dominik Mysterio. The addition of Styles to the group will allow the former Universal Champion to solidify his leadership and to make his presence even more dominant in the faction.

For now, it remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for The Judgment Day and AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio and an injured WWE star were mentioned by famous American singer's team

The pair of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is widely popular among the WWE Universe. Currently, Morgan is not part of television programming due to the injury she suffered on RAW a few weeks back.

Amid this, famous American singer Sabrina Carpenter's team recently mentioned the villainous duo in Carpenter's poem. The names of Dirty Dom and Liv in this poem have generated a massive reaction from the fans around the globe.

The fans of the Judgment Day are happy with the rising popularity of Mysterio and Morgan. For those who might not know, Dirty Dom is already a big fan of Carpenter.

This was disclosed by Liv Morgan on The Road to WrestleMania 41 as she wanted to share her entrance with Carpenter because Dom Dom was a big fan of hers. However, that did not happen this year, but maybe WWE could turn into reality sometime in the future.

