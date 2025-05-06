Finn Balor to kick Dominik Mysterio out of the Judgment Day and replace him with WWE star? Exploring potential reunion

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio were seen in an intriguing segment on the latest episode of WWE RAW. This happened backstage when AJ Styles confronted the Judgment Day members. The Phenomenal One declared himself as the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

This was done when he revealed that AJ will face the winner of the Dominik vs. Penta match at Backlash 2025. Amid this, WWE has also hinted at a potential reunion of Styles and Balor, which raises the assumption of Finn kicking out the Dirty Dominik from the faction.

After this, the former Universal Champion might replace Dom Dom with the ex-Bullet Club member. Initially, when Styles confronted the villainous faction, he said hello to 'Prince,' a reference to Finn Balor's previous moniker in NJPW. When the former World Champion was sending a chilling warning to the IC Champion, Balor just turned his face to the side and seemingly ignored the presence of AJ Styles.

When the 47-year-old star left the segment, Dominik Mysterio turned his attention to Balor and stated that he has a history with AJ and can handle him for the Judgment Day member. Initially, the former Universal Champion replied in frustration, but later smiled, stating he would clear the mess for the Dirty Dominik.

This shows that Finn Balor may have some ulterior motive. Due to his history with the Phenomenal One, he might decide to reunite with him. Also, as Liv Morgan is currently absent from the company, Finn seemingly has the majority of control within the faction.

The Demon King replacing Dominik with AJ Styles will bring a major twist to the Judgment Day storyline. Additionally, this reunion will give Bullet Club fans a nostalgic feeling.

Finn Balor has also hinted at bringing back a major thing to WWE

Besides the ongoing storyline, Finn Balor has also hinted at bringing back the Demon gimmick to the Triple H-led promotion. The 43-year-old star has recently reacted to a fan art where Balor's cartoon character is standing in front of the demonic Finn head with the dialogue of saying 'arise'.

In response, Finn Balor reacted with an evil smiling emoji on this post, which seems like a cryptic hint of him bringing back the Demon persona to the company again.

The return of the evil gimmick for Balor will indeed generate significant buzz around his name and is a perfect way to push him back as a single star.

