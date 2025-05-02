Former WWE Champion teases bringing back dangerous character ahead of SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar has teased bringing back a dangerous gimmick ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show airs live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, later tonight.

Inaugural WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor recently took to his X/Twitter account to reshare an interesting fan art, thereby teasing a return of his dangerous persona. In the image, The Judgment Day star could be seen asking his 'Demon' persona to rise.

Many wrestling fans have been pushing for the veteran to bring back the gimmick following multiple defeats. Interestingly, Balor has seemed near invincible when using the Demon persona.

"😈," Balor posted.

You can check out Balor's tweet below:

Finn Balor suffered a major setback during his title match at WrestleMania 41. The 43-year-old was pinned by his stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, to win the Intercontinental Championship in the Fatal Four-Way Match that also featured Penta and then champion Bron Breakker.

WWE Hall of Famer speculates potential reason behind Finn Balor's WrestleMania loss

On a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, wrestling legend John "Bradshaw" Layfield shared an interesting take on Finn Balor taking the pinfall in the fatal Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41.

JBL noted that the wrestling promotion books Balor to lose because he is too good to be affected negatively despite the defeats. He added that some great workers, like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, also lost many matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Finn Balor, listen, buddy, you're too good. That's why they beat you because they know you can get beat, and it doesn't hurt you. And the other guys, they're not in that boat. Finn Balor is that good. He looks great, he's a great worker, and unfortunately, when you are a great worker, you get beat a lot. Triple H had a losing record at WrestleMania because he was such a great worker. Shawn Michaels, Mr. WrestleMania, was not undefeated at WrestleMania because he was such a good worker. People don't remember that because they were such great workers. Same thing with Finn Balor," Layfield said. [From 36:25 to 36:58]

You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

WWE has been teasing Finn Balor's departure from The Judgment Day for several months. It will be interesting to see how long he can stay with the group, despite visible tension.

