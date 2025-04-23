Reason why Finn Balor lost at WWE WrestleMania 41, reveals JBL

Finn Balor failed to emerge victorious at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Following the spectacle, JBL shared his thoughts on why the former Universal Champion suffered a major loss at The Show of Shows.

On Night Two of WrestleMania 41, The Prince was in action against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. The Fatal Four-Way bout concluded with "Dirty" Dom stealing the victory by executing a Frog Splash on his Judgment Day stablemate, just as Balor was about to secure a pinfall over Breakker.

On a recent edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL offered his perspective on why the 43-year-old star was defeated at WWE WrestleMania. The Wrestling God reasoned that because Finn Balor was so skilled, a loss didn't negatively impact his credibility.

"Finn Balor, listen buddy, you're too good. That's why they beat you, because they know you can get beat and it doesn't hurt you. And the other guys, they're not in that boat. Finn Balor is that good. He looks great, he's a great worker, and unfortunately, when you are a great worker, you get beat a lot," Layfield said.

The WWE Hall of Famer likened The Prince's situation to those of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who also experienced losses at The Showcase of the Immortals due to their caliber.

"Triple H had a losing record at WrestleMania because he was such a great worker. Shawn Michaels, Mr. WrestleMania, was not undefeated at WrestleMania because he was such a good worker. People don't remember that because they were such great workers. Same thing with Finn Balor," Layfield added. [From 36:25 to 36:58]

WWE veteran says Finn Balor accidentally turned babyface on RAW

Dominik Mysterio retained his Intercontinental Title against Penta on the April 21, 2025, episode of WWE RAW with help from a returning JD McDonagh. Following the bout, The Judgment Day collectively celebrated this victory, while Finn Balor noticeably remained separate, observing the scene.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that The Demon King's absence from the celebration seemingly indicated that he was transitioning into a babyface.

"Even when you've got Judgment Day and you've got everybody celebrating together and you've got Finn on the outside. Bro, Finn is supposed to be the heel. But he's the babyface," Russo said.

Only time will tell whether Finn Balor parts ways with The Judgment Day for a potential singles WWE championship run down the line.

