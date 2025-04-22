Finn Balor accidentally turned babyface on RAW; wrestling veteran details how WWE fumbled the booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Finn Balor's booking. The star has had some tensions with Dominik Mysterio in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.
Mysterio defended the Intercontinental Championship this week against Penta. "Dirty" Dom looked to be down and out before JD McDonagh returned and pushed Penta off the top rope. Dominik used this to fit the 619 and Frog Splash to retain the title. After the match, all the Judgment Day members celebrated together while Balor preferred to stand aside and watch.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo explained that WWE inadvertently turned Balor into a babyface with this angle. He questioned Triple H's booking choices for not having a clear demarcation between heroes and villains. The veteran writer pointed out that Balor did not join the rest of Judgment Day in celebrating Mysterio's win this week, indicating that his character was slowly transitioning.
"Even when you've got Judgment Day and you've got everybody celebrating together and you've got Finn on the outside. Bro, Finn is supposed to be the heel. But he's the babyface. I worked for many years with Triple H. I'm like, 'Bro, what are you doing?' The concept of babyface and heel and giving them somebody to chant for and chant against, are totally out of the window. You've got Finn Balor, a man on an island, that's the babyface bro." [9:10 onwards]
For weeks, Finn Balor has been at odds with Dominik Mysterio, and the likes of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito have tried to calm things down. It will be interesting to see if these two stars implode in the coming weeks.
