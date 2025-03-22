Dominik Mysterio to make WWE legend turn heel & join Judgment Day behind Finn Balor's back? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio could make a WWE legend turn heel and add him to The Judgment Day behind Finn Balor’s back. Dom was recently seen talking to Karrion Kross backstage, and the latter seemingly has something up his sleeve for AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One has been caught up in a rivalry with Logan Paul, but Kross has also piqued his interest. The Harbinger of Doom seems to be acting as a puppet master, using psychological tactics to draw out a darker side of the former WWE Champion. If Styles gives in to this pressure, it might lead to an unexpected heel turn, potentially bringing the 47-year-old into The Judgment Day.

AJ's entry into the faction might stir up some drama between Dominik Mysterio and Balor, potentially nudging Balor toward becoming a babyface by leaving the group. Styles could take over as leader and change the group’s direction. His leadership might also bring Kross and Scarlett into the mix, making the faction even stronger.

With Styles at the helm, The Judgment Day might embrace a tougher persona and ignite fresh rivalries. If The Prince were to leave, it would deepen the storyline and enhance his redemption journey. This change could revitalize the heel faction and catch WWE fans off guard.

It remains to be seen if Styles will turn heel and join the heel faction. Right now, it's all just speculation.

Finn Balor was unhappy with Dominik trying to add members to The Judgment Day behind his back

On a recent episode of RAW, Mysterio suggested bringing Penta into The Judgment Day since JD McDonagh was unavailable. However, Balor turned down the idea because he didn't want to include someone who was also gunning for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

That same night, The Prince went up against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental title but ended up losing because Dirty Dom unintentionally got in the way. A frustrated Finn confronted Mysterio, calling him a "snake" on social media and backstage during a segment.

If Dirty Dom attempts to secretly recruit Styles without Finn's knowledge again, it could lead to serious consequences for the 27-year-old. It’s uncertain whether another member will be added behind Balor’s back. We'll have to wait and see how this story unfolds.

