Dominik Mysterio may add current WWE champion to The Judgment Day behind Finn Balor's back

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:19 GMT
Dominik Mysterio WWE Intercontinental Champion! (Image Credits: WWE.Com)
Dominik Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion! (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Judgment Day is undoubtedly one of WWE's top factions. The heel group has been dominating the Stamford-based promotion for years.

Interestingly, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, might expand the stable by adding the current WWE champion behind Finn Balor's back.

Dirty Dom to add top champion

The current Speed Champion and Monday Night RAW star, El Grande Americano, has been helping Dominik Mysterio for weeks, and the two are often seen together at each other's corners.

At the RAW, after the Clash in Paris 2025, Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship in a rematch against AJ Styles. Dirty Dom retained his title with help from El Grande Americano, who headbutted Styles with his signature steel plate in his mask.

Therefore, to help him remain the champion, Mysterio might consider adding Americano to The Judgment Day behind the alleged leader of the stable, Finn Balor, which could reignite the tension within the group.

The Judgment Day's breakup arc

The Stamford-based promotion was hinting at a potential breakup of The Judgment Day since WrestleMania 41. The group was divided into two parts: the first consisted of Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, while the other included Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Even adding Roxanne Perez to the group was a strong indication that WWE was planning a Civil War within the faction. However, the plans might have been delayed because Liv Morgan was unfortunately injured, as she was playing a vital role in the storyline.

WWE may revive a storyline

In the realm of possibilities, if Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio welcomes the Speed Champion El Grande Americano to The Judgment Day, it could create tensions within the group.

Since Finn Balor doesn't like Dominik Mysterio being with Americano instead of spending time with them at The Judgment Day clubhouse, these tensions could lead to the stable's breakup storyline.

