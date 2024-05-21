Dominik Mysterio may have subtly confirmed he and Liv Morgan are together following WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW ever since returning at Royal Rumble 2024. She continued her 'revenge tour' by attacking Rhea Ripley and injuring her, which forced The Eradicator to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Now, she has her eyes on the current champion, Becky Lynch.

While she is taking the RAW women's division by storm, it seems that a romance is brewing between Dominik Mysterio and Morgan. The duo has had some instances that indicate they might be together, and a recent social media action by 'Dirty Dom' seems to be another subtle hint!

Here's what Dominik Mysterio did on social media

Following this week's WWE RAW, Liv Morgan posted a photograph on her Instagram account with the caption "4 more days. #ANDNEW #LMRT" referring to the upcoming championship match between her and Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Considering Morgan is the one who injured 'Mami', one would expect 'Dom Dom' to not respond positively to Morgan's revenge tour. However, Mysterio seems to have taken a liking to Morgan and has liked the photograph on social media. It's a pretty good indication of Mysterio's "brewing affection" for Morgan, especially since it's the only photograph he has liked since last week's WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan is pursuing the Women's World Championship.

'Dirty Dom' has done it previously as well

One like on one Instagram post could be stretching the rumor, but what about two? You see, this is not the first time Dominik Mysterio has placed a heart on Morgan's social media post.

Before this, Morgan posted a couple of photographs on social media with the caption, "It’s so close I can almost taste it," while posing against a vehicle with Rhea Ripley's poster on it. It was almost as if she was mocking The Eradicator and Mysterio liked those photographs as well!

Apart from that, Mysterio and Morgan were even seen leaving the same room in a backstage segment.

Fans have pointed out another reason to assume Liv Morgan's alliance with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan had posted the same photographs mentioned above on Twitter as well. Fans have pointed out that a bandana that looks eerily similar to what Dominik Mysterio carries around is sticking out of her pocket.

One incident can be a coincidence, but it does become difficult to ignore with hints surfacing every week.

Are they together? Has Rhea Ripley been replaced? Fans want answers and Monday Night RAW is unfolding the story one sentence at a time!