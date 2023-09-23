Dominik Mysterio plans reportedly affected due to recent WWE releases; higher-ups left frustrated

WWE star Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend his NXT North American Championship at No Mercy but his opponent has departed the company.

The Judgment Day member was set to put his title on the line against Mustafa Ali at No Mercy on September 30th but that will no longer be the case. The 37-year-old had a bizarre career with the company.

Despite being an incredible in-ring talent, he never captured a title in WWE and would disappear regularly from television. Ali was one of the superstars that was released yesterday, and the timing was poor, to say the least.

While answering questions from the Mailbag on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp disclosed that he heard that NXT higher-ups were not thrilled about the decision to release Mustafa Ali ahead of his scheduled title match against Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy. Sapp added that they had plans in order, and matches set up, but now they cannot follow through due to Ali's release.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo makes interesting claim about Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that one aspect of Dominik Mysterio's act is a "channel-changer".

Mysterio's popularity has grown tremendously since aligning with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day faction. The 26-year-old has become one of the most despised heels on the roster and gets booed out of the building by WWE fans whenever he attempts to speak.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the audience booing Dominik Mysterio was a bad thing for casual fans who tune in to WWE RAW on Monday nights.

"If you are a casual fan and you are tuning into this show. I am going to say it again. This crowd is loudly booing Dominik every time; this is a channel-changer for normal people. For casual fans, this is so annoying, and it's terrible television," said Russo on the latest edition of Legion of RAW. [From 02:00 - 02:30]

Mustafa Ali is a very talented performer and could have opportunities elsewhere following his WWE release. It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio defends the NXT North American Championship against another superstar next weekend at No Mercy.

