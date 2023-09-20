One major thing about Dominik Mysterio "is a channel-changer," admits Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has consistently received loud reactions since turning heel. The young Mysterio is undoubtedly a top talent in the making, but Vince Russo felt fans constantly booing him wasn't good for WWE.

The live audience drowning him out with boos has become a regular feature of "Dirty" Dom's segments. Vince Russo argued that while the fans at the arena might have a great time, TV viewers would be put off by Dominik Mysterio not even being allowed to speak.

Russo spoke from a casual wrestling fan's perspective and believed the reactions to Dominik Mysterio might force people to change their channels:

"If you are a casual fan and you are tuning into this show. I am going to say it again. This crowd is loudly booing Dominik every time; this is a channel-changer for normal people. For casual fans, this is so annoying, and it's terrible television," said Russo on the latest edition of Legion of RAW. [From 02:00 - 02:30]

Please stop doing this: Vince Russo on fans reacting to Dominik Mysterio

It's NFL season again, and it's always a daunting task for pro wrestling to compete with football. During the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestking's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed the importance of attracting football fans during commercial breaks and how WWE needed to hook them in with a good angle.

Russo felt that having Dominik Mysterio get booed out by the fans every week wasn't going to convince many to stick around for an entire RAW episode. In fact, Vince Russo believed the annoying routine involving Dominik would work negatively against the company, as he stated below:

"Like I said, man, if I'm a casual fan and there is a commercial during a football game, and I tune in during this time, and I see a guy trying to talk. I can't hear him talk because they are booing over him. Bro, I'm going back to the football game immediately. This is bad television. Like I said, I'm a broken record. For the house, it's great. For television, it's annoying as hell. Please stop doing this." [From 02:31 - 03:40]

Vince Russo criticized Seth Rollins' outfit from this week's RAW, noting how it didn't bode well with his booking. You can read more on that here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.