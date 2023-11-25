Dominik Mysterio to quit The Judgment Day because of top star and start his own faction? Exploring massive twist

Since betraying Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio has grown to become a key member of The Judgment Day. In his time with the faction, Dominik has grown in many ways and has even become the NXT North American Champion. His bond with Rhea Ripley has also become the talk of the town.

While everything seems to be going well for Dominik, there is a chance he could soon quit the faction. The reason behind Dominik quitting the faction can be attributed to Drew McIntyre. While the Scotsman has not joined Judgment Day officially, he seems to hold influence within the faction.

In recent times, it seems like Rhea Ripley has grown to like McIntyre as she has sided with him on a couple of occasions. This is something that could bother Dominik Mysterio, and the 26-year-old could quit The Judgment Day and look to form his own faction.

While it might seem difficult, starting a faction wouldn't be a problem for Dominik as he already has superstars like Logan Paul and Santos Escobar who will readily stand by his side. Even though this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion chooses to go this way.

Wrestling veteran compares Dominik Mysterio to WWE Legend

When one looks at WWE currently, it's hard to deny that Dominik Mysterio is arguably the biggest active heel on the roster. Since turning his back on Rey Mysterio, Dominik has generated plenty of heat from the fans. In fact, whenever the 26-year-old is cutting a promo, fans don't allow him to do it by booing him.

This heat Dominik receives has led to a wrestling veteran comparing him to a WWE legend. On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long compared Dominik Mysterio to former SmackDown GM Vickie Guerrero. Explaining why he felt the NXT North American Champion and Vickie are similar, Long said:

"Vickie was absolutely fantastic. I mean, one h*ll of a job. That's why Dominik reminds me so much of her now, because Vickie was the one they wouldn't let talk either everytime she tried to say something, they'd boo her out you know. But Vickie was a great manager too but I am just thinking going back, when I first started being in that role there was Stephanie, Kurt Angle... but Stephanie McMahon was really good." [2:53 onwards]

This comparison made by Teddy Long is proof of the work Dominik Mysterio has put in since becoming a heel. While he is still young in his career, it will be interesting to see what the 26-year-old achieves in his run with WWE.

What do you think the future has in store for Dominik Mysterio?