"Dominik reminds me so much of her now" - WWE Hall of Famer says 55-year-old personality got the same reaction as Judgment Day member (Exclusive)

The General Managers of WWE have had as much impact on the shows as the superstars at times. While there have been several notable names in the role, Teddy Long recently brought special attention to a particular character from the position.

The GM in question is Vickie Guerrero. The 55-year-old personality has served as a general manager for both SmackDown and RAW. During her time, she has mostly portrayed a heelish personality, garnering heavy adverse reactions from fans. Her ability on the mic had established her as a competent character in the pro wrestling business.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long claimed that even though Stephanie McMahon surpassed Vickie Gurrero as a general manager, the latter was formidable in her own right. He also commented on how WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio reminded him of Vickie.

"Vickie was absolutely fantastic. I mean, one h*ll of a job. That's why Dominik reminds me so much of her now, becuase Vickie was the one they wouldn't let talk either everytime she tried to say something, they'd boo her out you know. But Vickie was a great manager too but I am just thinking going back, when I first started being in that role there was Stephanie, Kurt Angle... but Stephanie McMahon was really good." [2:53 onwards]

Teddy Long also commented on the future of another WWE talent

The former Smackdown General Manager recently took special notice of Logan Paul, commending him for his dedication to the pro-wrestling business.

Speaking on a previous episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"That's because he [Logan Paul] wants it. He takes his job seriously. And the other things too. Logan Paul going to Saudi Arabia, you know what I mean. Look what you got. These people actually know him for his entertainment career, not as a wrestler. So now they are getting two for one. So he could be a huge draw there just by himself." [3:06 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Logan's future holds in WWE.

