Dominik Mysterio to replace Finn Balor with 40-year-old WWE Superstar in the Judgment Day? Exploring potential hint

The Judgment Day business has not been at its best of late, with constant issues troubling the group every week. While JD McDonagh has been ruled out of action for the next few weeks, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been trying to add another member to the faction but Finn Balor hasn't been very responsive to the idea.

With Balor seemingly not accepting a new member in the faction, Dominik might go all the way and kick the former Universal Champion out of the faction. He could replace him with the 40-year-old Penta, who could even end up being the new leader of the faction. Penta scored a victory against Ludwig Kaiser on the red brand episode tonight before stating that he had his eyes on the Intercontinental Championship.

With Balor also chasing the title, it is clear that a match between them might be on the horizon. Mysterio pitched the idea of adding Penta to the faction this week, but Finn Balor rejected the plan immediately. It is clear to everyone that the option of adding a new member, especially when JD is not there, was not on the table as long as Balor had a say.

In the middle of such drama, Dominik might end up kicking The Prince out of the faction. This could allow Penta to replace the star and catch the fans' attention immediately. This could open the opportunities for a plethora of new feuds and matches.

Further, this could enhance Penta's position in the company if he can take over as the leader of a major faction, bringing the spotlight back on The Judgment Day.

WWE Superstar teased joining The Judgment Day recently

While some members of The Judgment Day are trying to add a new member to the faction, Finn Balor's rejections have kept things on hold. WWE Superstar Grayson Waller teased joining the faction, with a picture of himself along with the former one-half of the tag team champions.

With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, Grayson Waller might turn on Austin Theory and join the faction in a shocking move on the red brand. The WWE Universe will have to wait and watch what WWE has in store for both men at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

