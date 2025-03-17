  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE champion teases new alliance with Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE champion teases new alliance with Dominik Mysterio

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:54 GMT
Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE champion was spotted with Dominik Mysterio ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Brussels, Belgium.

Ad

Grayson Waller is currently on a tag team with Austin Theory known as A-Town Down Under. The duo are former WWE Tag Team Champions and were moved to RAW during the Transfer Window. However, they have been struggling to get on the same page as of late and could be on the verge of splitting up.

Waller shared a photo with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, potentially teasing a new alliance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Over the last few weeks, Mysterio has been arguing about adding a new member to The Judgment Day, and Finn Balor has continued to reject the idea. Balor will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship later tonight on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio vows to end losing streak at WWE WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio recently commented on being winless at WrestleMania and vowed to emerge victorious at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, next month.

Ad

The 27-year-old teamed up with his father in 2022, but Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the duo. He lost to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 and then lost a tag team match at WrestleMania XL last year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Mysterio was asked about being 0-3 at WrestleMania. The former NXT North American Champion guaranteed that he would win his match this year if he were on the card.

Ad
"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 1:53 onwards]

You can check out the full interview with Mysterio in the video below:

Ad
youtube-cover

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio recently predicted that Mysterio would capture a major title in the company this year. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Judgment Day star in the weeks ahead and if he will finally get his first win at WrestleMania next month.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी