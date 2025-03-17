Former WWE champion teases new alliance with Dominik Mysterio

A former WWE champion was spotted with Dominik Mysterio ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Brussels, Belgium.

Grayson Waller is currently on a tag team with Austin Theory known as A-Town Down Under. The duo are former WWE Tag Team Champions and were moved to RAW during the Transfer Window. However, they have been struggling to get on the same page as of late and could be on the verge of splitting up.

Waller shared a photo with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, potentially teasing a new alliance.

Over the last few weeks, Mysterio has been arguing about adding a new member to The Judgment Day, and Finn Balor has continued to reject the idea. Balor will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship later tonight on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio vows to end losing streak at WWE WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio recently commented on being winless at WrestleMania and vowed to emerge victorious at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, next month.

The 27-year-old teamed up with his father in 2022, but Logan Paul and The Miz defeated the duo. He lost to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 and then lost a tag team match at WrestleMania XL last year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Mysterio was asked about being 0-3 at WrestleMania. The former NXT North American Champion guaranteed that he would win his match this year if he were on the card.

"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 1:53 onwards]

You can check out the full interview with Mysterio in the video below:

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio recently predicted that Mysterio would capture a major title in the company this year. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Judgment Day star in the weeks ahead and if he will finally get his first win at WrestleMania next month.

