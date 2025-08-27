  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio to be replaced in The Judgment Day with former WWE Champion on RAW? Possibility explored

Dominik Mysterio to be replaced in The Judgment Day with former WWE Champion on RAW? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:24 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current IC Champion.
Dominik Mysterio is the current IC Champion. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

WWE has confirmed that Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025. Adam Pearce made this announcement on the red brand in a backstage segment and revealed AJ Styles as Dirty Doms' opponent.

However, during this time, it seems that the Triple H-led creative regime has planted seeds for a major twist, which could see Dom Dom getting replaced in Judgment Day by AJ Styles. When the RAW General Manager made the match official for Dominik, fans spotted that Balor was smiling behind and seemed happy with this decision.

This suggests that the former Universal Champion may have some plans in mind that could backfire on Dominik Mysterio. One of the possibilities is that fans may witness a double turn on the red brand when Balor aids the Phenomenal One to secure victory in the title match, leading to Dirty Dominik turning into a babyface star.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Further, the former WWE Champion could then join forces with the Judgment Day and officially replace the 28-year-old star in the villainous faction. It's been a long time since the WWE Universe has been speculating on scenarios about the face turn of Dominik Mysterio.

Already, the IC Champion has elevated his status to new heights, especially after his appearance in the AAA promotion. Turning him babyface could be a great way to initiate his singles run in the Stamford-based promotion and to separate him from the Judgment Day. Also, the double turn will allow WWE to book AJ Styles strongly on the red brand.

Dominik Mysterio may already have some plans against the WWE veteran

Dominik Mysterio has already defeated AJ Styles in the past to retain the title, and it seems that this time, he may already have plans for the veteran. The reason behind this stemmed from the backstage segment where Dom was seen in a conversation with El Grande Americano.

We saw last week that the King of Luchador was involved in a backstage discussion with El Grande, which Finn Balor did not appreciate. Even the WWE World Tag Team Champion interrupted Dom Dom this week, too, but Dominik said that things are under control.

It appears that the IC Champion is attempting to recruit the masked man from the Judgment Day faction secretly. If this happens, then El Grande may emerge during Styles vs Dominik's match on RAW after Clash in Paris and aid Dom Dom in retaining the gold.

Rest, only time will tell what plans the company has in store for us when Dominik Mysterio once again puts his title on the line against the former World Champion.

Edited by Angana Roy
