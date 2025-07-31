Dominik Mysterio to reveal his new gimmick at SummerSlam and help current champions? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles this weekend at SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will also look to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at the forthcoming premium live event.

The latest episode of RAW saw Finn Balor and JD McDonagh retain the World Tag Team Championship against The LWO. However, towards the end of the match, El Grande Americano 2.0 ran down to the ring with a distraction and was later taken backstage by Dragon Lee in a brawl. This was followed by the appearance of a third El Grande, who pushed De Toro over, enabling Balor to pick up the win and retain the titles.

While there have been speculations about who the third El Grande Americano is, in a shocking moment at SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio might be revealed as the man behind the mask. This could happen if Dom uses his new gimmick to help Ripley and Roxanne secure the victory and retain the gold, just as he helped DJ and The Demon Prince retain on RAW.

With the Judgment Day members still holding their various titles, they could also help 'Dirty' Dom retain his Intercontinental Championship against Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

That said, this scenario is hypothetical as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has for the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2025.

Dominik Mysterio to lose at SummerSlam for a blockbuster match at WWE Clash in Paris?

While many viewers expect The Judgment Day to help Dominik Mysterio defeat AJ Styles to retain his Intercontinental Championship, he might end up suffering a betrayal and possibly lose the title.

In a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam, Finn Balor could turn on Dominik and cost him his IC Title. 'Dirty' Dom was the one who pinned Balor earlier this year, at The Grandest Stage of Them All, to win the gold. Given this betrayal, Balor, who might still be brimming with resentment, could seek revenge against the 28-year-old at the forthcoming event.

If this happens, Dominik Mysterio could be kicked out of the stable by The Demon Prince, just like the former did to Rhea Ripley a year ago. Arguably, this could lead to 'Dirty' Dom reuniting with his father, Rey Mysterio, upon the latter's return to WWE. Together, the Mysterios could target the World Tag Team Titles at Clash in Paris.

While this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

