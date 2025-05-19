Dominik Mysterio's betrayal, Liv Morgan returns? 5 possible finishes for AJ Styles and Penta vs. Judgment Day on WWE RAW

One of the advertised matches for this week's episode of WWE RAW is a tag team bout featuring Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day against AJ Styles and Penta. Styles defeated Balor in singles action last week, with Penta providing an assist by taking out McDonagh and Carlito.

Tension within The Judgment Day continues, with Liv Morgan currently on leave to film a movie. Dominik Mysterio has started to establish his dominance as Intercontinental Champion, with Balor failing to get the job done again, after his loss to The Phenomenal One.

Let's look at the five possible finishes for the highly anticipated tag team match in tonight's episode of RAW.

#1. El Grande Americano helps Judgment Day again

El Grande Americano (Credit: WWE.com)

Penta came close to beating Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. However, El Grande Americano screwed him over by providing Dominik with an assist, allowing him to hit the Frog Splash to retain his title.

El Grande Americano has made it his mission to make luchadors' lives in WWE hell. He could do it again to Penta on RAW by providing another assist to The Judgment Day. The only downside for him this time is he'll also screw over AJ Styles.

#2. Dominik Mysterio makes up for last week and helps Finn Balor get the win for Judgment Day

During Finn Balor's match against AJ Styles last week, JD McDonagh and Carlito tried their best to help their fellow Judgment Day member get a win, but were unsuccessful. Dominik Mysterio was nowhere to be found, which should sound alarm bells for the group's future.

However, that could be avoided if Dominik helps Balor and McDonagh earn a win over AJ Styles and Penta tonight. They will have the numbers advantage, plus it could help heal whatever tension there is between "Dirty" Dom and Finn.

#3. Dominik Mysterio accidentally costs Finn Balor the victory

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor (Credit: WWE.com)

Another possible outcome for the tag team match is Dominik Mysterio costing Finn Balor and JD McDonagh the win. Mysterio might try to interfere and make up for what happened last week only to accidentally screw over Balor and McDonagh.

While it's not a betrayal, Finn could look at it that way and plot to get revenge on "Dirty" Dom for screwing him over, which includes "stealing" the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Balor had the title won, but Mysterio hit a Frog Splash on him for the victory.

#4. AJ Styles and Penta overcome interference from El Grande Americano and the rest of Judgement Day

Heels interfering in matches is nothing new in WWE or pro wrestling in general. It's part of the storytelling aspect of the art form, with The Judgment Day a classic example since they are a heel stable.

One way to give fans something to feel good about is for AJ Styles and Penta to overcome Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and possibly El Grande Americano. They are certainly capable of beating the numbers game, with Cera Miedo's aerial moves taking out more than two foes at a time.

#5. Liv Morgan returns to help Judgment Day to a big win

Liv Morgan (Credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan is currently on leave as she films a movie in Hollywood, leaving Judgment Day in more than a little disarray. It's unclear how long Morgan is out, but she could return this Monday on RAW.

As mentioned above, AJ Styles and Penta are capable of overcoming the numbers game. With the fans firmly behind them and believing they are getting the win, Morgan could show up and provide a distraction to help Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Her return should also ease tensions within the group.

