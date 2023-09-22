Dominik Mysterio's former 'prison mate' to confront him for his title? Blockbuster feud could be in the works

Since making his WWE debut, Dominik Mysterio has experienced a tremendous rise in the promotion. From having a match at WrestleMania to winning a singles title, Mysterio has come a long way. Given the response he receives as a heel on RAW, the current NXT North American Champion is expected to have a great career.

While Dominik seems to be bound for some great rivalries in the future, WWE could potentially book an interesting rivalry that could see Dom Dom's reign as champion under threat. Recently, during an interview, Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, expressed his desire to take on Dominik and even suggested a storyline.

In an interview with A&G Media, Zilla Fatu suggested a storyline that revolved around him and Dominik spending time in prison. Speaking about it, the young Samoan said:

"I can definitely see me and Dom having a feud. Like, the storyline could be basically, you know, he came to prison, and I was the one looking out for him, and then he was like, he went home. He said he was gonna take care of me, but he left me in the pen to rot in hell."

Further, Zilla Fatu also urged Dominik Mysterio to present this idea to someone in charge:

"Bro, it'll be lit. And then on top of that, bro, we f**king was raised together, you know, backstage when our dads were like, you know, doing WWE. So, me and Dirty Dom, man. Uce, if you're watching this, yeah, get it to Vince [McMahon] or get it to whoever's in charge." [From 21:14 to 21:56]

Check out the entire interview below:

For those unaware, unlike Dominik, Zilla Fatu actually spent six years in prison after he was charged with aggravated robbery. Since his release in 2022, Fatu has been committed to a career in wrestling, much of which is documented on his YouTube channel.

Vince Russo points out one thing about Dominik Mysterio, which might be a "channel changer"

Currently, Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the biggest heels in WWE. Since turning his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik has generated a lot of boos from the crowd. These boos have often resulted in the youngster not being able to cut promos.

While the crowd reaction Dominik gets is great as a heel, as per former WWE writer Vince Russo, this reaction the North American Champion gets might be a channel changer for casual fans. During his appearance on Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"If you are a casual fan and you are tuning into this show. I am going to say it again. This crowd is loudly booing Dominik every time; this is a channel-changer for normal people. For casual fans, this is so annoying, and it's terrible television." [From 02:00 to 02:30]

Check out the entire episode below:

Whether fans agree with Vince Russo or not, it can't be denied that Dominik Mysterio's work as a heel has been top-notch. Given the heat he generates from the crowd, it will be interesting to see what he achieves in the future.

