Dominik Mysterio’s new girlfriend may have been teased by WWE behind Liv Morgan’s back

Dominik Mysterio is currently riding a massive wave of success in WWE. “Dirty” Dom captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, beating three of the top contenders on RAW, including his Judgment Day brother Finn Balor. Mysterio is currently in a romantic relationship with Liv Morgan on the red brand's show. However, the dynamics between the on-screen couple might change drastically in the coming weeks.

Ad

The latest episode of RAW featured a major shake-up in The Judgment Day saga, as Finn Balor pitched former WWE NXT Women’s Champion and the newest member of the Monday Night Show, Roxanne Perez, as a new addition to the heel faction. Balor claimed that Perez would be an ideal backup for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. While Big Mami Cool was disgusted with the prospect of The Prodigy joining the stable, her gifts impressed the rest of the faction, notably Dominik Mysterio, whom Perez gifted chicken nuggets.

Ad

Trending

Experts and pundits have been suggesting WWE may have teased a new girlfriend for “Dirty” Dom in the form of Roxanne Perez. Given his history of backstabbing his allies, the 28-year-old Intercontinental Champion could dump Liv Morgan for Perez this time, just like he ditched Rhea Ripley for Morgan in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This potential angle could lay the foundation for another love triangle in the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, a point worth noting is that Finn Balor was the one who helped Morgan and Mysterio connect, ultimately leading to The Latino Cheat ditching his former on-screen girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, at SummerSlam 2024 for The Miracle Kid.

Balor has been subtly showcasing his frustration with Liv Morgan for a while, as he looks pissed whenever Dominik mentions his Guerita. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed thus far.

Ad

Former WWE employee predicts Liv Morgan will feud with RAW's newest member upon her return

While reviewing the latest episode of the red brand's show on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested Liv Morgan would likely feud with Roxanne Perez upon her return.

Russo stated that Perez’s segment with The Judgment Day last night had laid the foundation for a potential love triangle storyline.

Ad

"I'm just looking at this Rosie [Roxanne] Perez, and she's like every other female wrestler I've seen for the last three years. There's no character; there's absolutely nothing there. And oh my god, that's going to be the big story. She's going to be in the clubhouse, and then Liv is going to come back in four weeks when she's done shooting her movie. That's the big story. And Liv's going to say, 'What is she doing here?' And then Liv and Rosie [Roxanne] are going to have an angle," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More