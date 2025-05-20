Liv Morgan's first storyline after returning to WWE predicted by veteran (Exclusive)

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, has been off-screen for a few weeks now. The former Women's World Champion has taken time off as she's out shooting for her upcoming movie, leaving The Judgment Day short on numbers in the women's division.

Ad

Tensions have been creeping in between Finn Balor and the rest of the stable recently. The plot only thickened after Balor introduced his stablemates to Roxanne Perez. The two were seen talking during backstage segments in recent weeks, and he finally brought her into The Judgment Day clubhouse during this week's episode.

Talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo predicted that Perez's introduction to the group sets up a future feud for her. He claimed that this week's segment sets up a potential clash with Liv Morgan when she returns from her shoot.

Ad

Trending

"I'm just looking at this Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and she's like every other female wrestler I've seen for the last three years. There's no character, there's absolutely nothing there. And oh my god, that's going to be the big story. She's going to be in the clubhouse and then Liv is going to come back in four weeks when she's done shooting her movie. That's the big story. And Liv's going to say, 'What is she doing here?' And then Liv and Rosie [Roxanne] are going to have an angle," Russo said. [From 39:21 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan are two of the most popular WWE stars, and both are extremely talented in the ring. It remains to be seen whether a feud has been planned for them.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More