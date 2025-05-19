Massive Liv Morgan update; WWE programming change speculated (Exclusive)

WWE star Liv Morgan is on a hiatus from the company, owing to acquiring an acting role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. However, she may soon be on her way back, due to changes in the company's policies.

Liv is considered one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion right now. She recently took some time away from active competition after being cast in a movie project. Veteran journalist Bill Apter is apparently aware of the situation and talked about how a change in the company's policies after the departure of Vince McMahon has allowed Liv to take on non-wrestling projects.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist talked about how Liv would be back in WWE soon. The legendary journalist stated that since WWE had moved on from the touring days of Vince McMahon, Morgan's name will be used on TV and as an active part of storylines. Earlier, when a wrestler was away shooting a film or doing some other project, their names were erased from active programming with an attack angle or some other storyline method.

Apter also hinted that Morgan will be called back as soon as her character is needed in storyline because WWE does not play by the old rule book anymore. In what is another massive update, the veteran journalist also revealed a time frame for her being away from the company, something that was previously not known. Apter revealed that the former women's champion would be away for only a month or so.

"She has got a deal through Paragon Entertainment. She is being booked by them for a movie which will take her out for a month, probably longer. But remember, this is not the old touring days where she will have to be on the road. She is working once a week and wrestling. So you know just for TV, so while she is doing this movie which has gotta be approved by WWE for her to do this, they will still keep her name in the spotlight and when they need her back she will come back. When the movie is done, she will be back in WWE." [4:01 onwards]

A WWE legend has compared an AEW star to Liv Morgan

Tommy Dreamer is apparently quite taken with Penelope Ford in AEW, and has even drawn similarities between her and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, the WWE veteran talked about how far the AEW star had come, and how she gave him the same feel as the WWE star.

“I will praise Penelope Ford again. Every time I watch her, that woman improves. I really, really enjoy her. She's giving me Liv Morgan vibes. She just needs to piece a couple of things together and that woman could be a mega star within the industry. Super athletic, just really has improved every single time I see her. I really enjoy watching her work.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Morgan will also comment on the comparison down the line and when she will return to WWE programming.

