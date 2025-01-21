Dominik Mysterio's troubles to multiply on WWE RAW next week? Exploring unexpected swerve 

Dominik Mysterio landed himself in shallow waters with Liv Morgan after he tried to make amends with Rhea Ripley following The Eradicator dethroning The Miracle Kid. The former Women's World Champion was quite upset with her on-screen boyfriend, and well, she might be plotting a revenge that will bring 'Dirty Dom' to his knees.

After the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio stepped up to team up with JD McDonagh and battle The Viking Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship for next week. However, what he doesn't realize is that this gives Liv Morgan the perfect opportunity to have him removed from The Judgment Day.

The Miracle Kid can interfere during the match, and cost Mysterio and McDonagh the victory. However, it could be done in a way that doesn't portray her in the wrong light. Once they lose the match, Finn Balor could become absolutely furious with 'Dirty Dom' for two reasons. First, Dominik inserted himself in the title picture without consulting The Prince. Second, he let the opportunity slide, pushing The Judgment Day to the back of the line.

Not only will Finn Balor have all the motivation to remove Mysterio from The Judgment Day, he will also have the support of the other members. In fact, even Liv Morgan might not try to stop The Prince from taking any action against the 27-year-old.

Dominik Mysterio might join a new faction if he is removed from The Judgment Day

During this week's RAW, fans learnt that Chad Gable had recruited Dominik Mysterio to help against the luchadors. Since Dominik Mysterio has a personal rivalry going on with Rey Mysterio, the American Made leader can trust 'Dirty Dom' to not betray him.

If The Judgment Day angle ends for Mysterio after the tag team match, he can align himself with American Made, and help Chad Gable against Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and Penta.

On the other hand, breaking away from The Judgment Day gives Mysterio the chance to finally shine as a singles superstar, and pursue the championship that he wouldn't be able to due to Finn Balor's interest in the same.

