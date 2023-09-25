Dominik Mysterio to be screwed out of title match on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is all set to defend his NXT North American Championship on tonight's edition of WWE RAW as he faces Dragon Lee in a title bout. The last time these two stars faced each other was during an episode of NXT on August 8, 2023, where Dirty Dominik received assistance from the Judgment Day and retained his title. However, tonight's match will be something special as it marks Dragon Lee's debut on the main roster and Monday Night RAW.

Due to this, the match between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee could potentially end with Lee winning by disqualification. The reason for this ending could be to set up another match between these two at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Originally, Dirty Dominik was scheduled to face Mustafa Ali at the event. However, Ali's recent unfortunate release from the company led to the cancellation of this match, opening up a spot for an opponent for the Judgment Day member. Therefore, having another match between Dominik and Dragon Lee seems like a perfect choice, given the current scenario.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's edition of WWE RAW and whether Lee can secure victory in his debut match or not.

Dominik Mysterio and Jey Uso had some interesting exchange of jabs

Since Jey Uso joined the Red brand, he has been involved in various segments with the Judgment Day faction. Upon his arrival, Dominik was the first to offer Jey a spot in their villainous group by gauging the similarities between the situation of Jey and Dominik Mysterio. However, despite this, the former Bloodline member declined the offer, leading to a rift with the Judgment Day faction.

In an intriguing segment, Balor revealed that all the members of their faction are fans of the former Right Hand Man, including Rhea Ripley.

Recently, Jey Uso posted some stories on his official Instagram account that hinted at a romantic angle between him and Ripley. This also seemed to be a jab against the NXT North American Champion, possibly due to his connection with the Eradicator.

Not to be outdone, Dominik Mysterio also took a playful jab in response to Jey Uso's Instagram story. It will be interesting to see how the company incorporates this social media banter into its upcoming storylines.

With Rhea Ripley now involved in the storyline, tensions between these two superstars are likely to escalate in the upcoming editions of Monday Night RAW.