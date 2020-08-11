Dominik is officially a WWE Superstar. This week's episode of RAW opened with a SummerSlam contract signing segment between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio. The unique aspect of the contract signing was that Dominik signed his WWE contract, officially making him a WWE talent.

Can you sign a contract with a Kendo stick? 🤔@35_Dominik is about to officially become a WWE Superstar! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VsuCO0UQJi — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020

Dominik signs WWE contract, gets beaten down by Seth Rollins and Murphy on RAW

Samoa Joe was in the ring to introduce the competitors, and the catch was that the Samoan Submission Machine was barred from getting into a physical confrontation with Rollins as he wasn't medically cleared. He would have lost his job had he engaged in a brawl with the Monday Night Messiah.

Thankfully for Joe, he controlled his instincts as Seth Rollins began to cut a typical promo about how Dominik, Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black made all the wrong choices.

Rollins spoke about making sacrifices and how the WWE Universe didn't accept him in his previous avatars.

Dominik cut a decent promo in response in which he alluded to Seth Rollins being selfish. They signed the respective contracts, and Seth Rollins announced that he would let Dominik use the Kendo stick in their SummerSlam match. Rollins took it one step further and said that Dominik would be allowed to use any tool from his toolbox as Dominik would otherwise stand no chance against him in a traditional wrestling match.

Rollins then ordered Dominik to exit the ring as he was set to take on Humberto Carrillo in the first match of the night.

Seth Rollins defeated Carrillo in a brief match before shifting his attention to Dominik. Murphy attacked Dominik before sending him into the ring.

What followed was one of the most uncomfortable beatdowns that we've witnessed in recent memory as Seth Rollins and Murphy punished Dominik with unforgiving kendo stick shots.

We lost count of the number of kendo stick strikes as Dominik's body was painted with numerous scars and wounds. It was horrific to watch as the segment accentuated the heel heat on Seth Rollins.

Dominik's first night as an official WWE Superstar was incredibly painful, to say the least, but it helped shape the SummerSlam match as a quintessential babyface vs. heel match-up.

Dominik continued to impress as his selling of the brutal assault made the segment even more impactful. The opening segment was a solid way to kick off RAW.