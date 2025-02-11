Dominik Mysterio to snub Judgment Day; form new alliance with ex-WWE US Champion on RAW? Exploring potential move

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has been playing peacekeeper for The Judgment Day for several weeks now. However, he could soon team up with a former United States Champion instead of the heel crew. Moreover, he could also help Logan Paul qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.

The Maverick and Rey Mysterio will face each other to earn a spot in the Elimination Chamber. Logan Paul notably began his US Championship reign after defeating the formidable luchador at the 2023 Crown Jewel.

After his return to WWE, the 29-year-old superstar has once again targeted the LWO leader, recently causing him to lose a match against The New Day alongside Dragon Lee last week. While Rey Mysterio now has the opportunity to settle the score and secure a spot in the Chamber, Dominik Mysterio could cost him the match.

The father and son have a very sour on-screen relationship and The Judgment Day member calls Rey a “deadbeat dad.” To prevent the three-time WWE Champion from qualifying, he could interfere in the match and assist Logan Paul in securing the win. While this is a significant possibility, all of this remains speculation for now.

Dominik Mysterio can also cost Jey Uso his potential WrestleMania match against Gunther

Jey Uso recently added a huge feather to his cap by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. Following this victory, The Yeet Master is now guaranteed a title match against the top champion of either RAW or SmackDown. Considering his rivalry with Gunther and friendship with Cody Rhodes, there’s a strong chance he would go after The Ring General.

Gunther has already defeated Main Event Jey Uso three times. While Jey has another opportunity to beat the World Heavyweight Champion, his hopes could be crushed by Dominik Mysterio.

For an undisclosed reason, Dirty Dom has formed a temporary alliance with The Imperium leader. He has already helped Gunther in a steel cage title match against CM Punk a few weeks ago. Since no other Judgment Day member accompanied him, it can be said that Dominik Mysterio was acting alone.

So far, Dirty Dom has kept quiet about his connection with The Ring General, and his faction has also not asked him anything about it. Thus, Dominik Mysterio could once again make an unexpected save for the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what Dom's true intentions are in the future.

