Injured WWE star returns to cost longtime partner in major title match; Baron Corbin to challenge for top championship 

At Halloween Havoc this week, Carmelo Hayes challenged Ilja Dragonuv for the WWE NXT Championship in the main event, which saw the return of Trick Williams. Plus, Baron Corbin was seemingly revealed as next in line for the title.

On the October 17 episode of NXT, Trick was set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the next challenger for the NXT Championship. However, he was attacked backstage and wasn't medically cleared to have a match that night.

The bout was won by Carmelo Hayes, who went one-on-one with Ilja Dragonuv at Halloween Havoc Night Two this week. During the match, Melo hit the Mad Dragon with a Codebreaker and went up the top rope to execute his finisher, but Trick Williams made a surprise return and confronted him.

Carmelo was shocked to see his longtime best friend, but he wasn't smiling. Ilja Dragnov capitalized by hitting Melo with the Torpedo Moskau to win the match and retain the WWE NXT Championship.

After it was over, Trick picked up Carmelo Hayes and had an intense staredown with him.

The show then cut to Baron Corbin attacking Ilja in the back. Corbin made it clear that he wants the gold, and it looks like he's next in line for the title.

