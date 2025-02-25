Dominik Mysterio to take over Judgment Day and replace Finn Balor with 7 ft 3 in WWE giant? Exploring potential return

The Judgment Day faction in WWE is currently short of one superstar from the group. With only three male and two female superstars, the villainous faction might add another strong member to bolster its strength.

Dominik Mysterio has been repeatedly asking Finn Balor to add one more member since JD McDonagh is out of action due to injury. However, The Prince remains unmoved by Dom's requests. Instead, on tonight's episode of RAW, The Irish superstar made it clear that there shall be no new members in The Judgment Day.

Finally, Balor's obstinate nature may prompt Dom to remove him from the group and rope in a 7-foot-3-inch Nigeran giant in the squad. Omos hasn't appeared in WWE shows recently, with his last appearance coming in 2024 at Andre the Giant Memorial Battle. However, his contract with WWE hasn't expired, and he is still under a multi-year contract with the company.

Omos has recently competed at Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he won the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris. He could also compete at the Japanese wrestling promotion and make sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. Since WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, the Triple H-led creative regime can bring him back to the promotion.

Dominik can request the 30-year-old superstar to join him in The Judgment Day and help out the group in its pursuits on the red brand. Omos has competed against superstars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman in the past. He has been signed to WWE since 2020, and it appears he will also continue to perform for the next few years. Given his giant personality and charisma, Omos has the potential to give any wrestler a run for money.

Dominik and Finn Balor can clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

As things haven't been good between Dom and Balor in the last few days, it appears that the Judgment Day mates can clash against each other at WrestleMania 41. Finn Balor can be removed from the group by Dom, and this might initiate a full-blown rivalry between the two.

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik and Balor can face off, with the entire Judgment Day on Dominik's side. JD McDonagh, however, can return at WrestleMania and back Balor against Dominik and others. In essence, a feud between Dominik and Finn Balor is imminent, and it might occur sooner than expected.

