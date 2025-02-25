WWE star to immediately quit The Judgment Day after Finn Balor turns down his request? Exploring potential aftermath 

WWE's top heel faction, The Judgment Day, is seemingly heading towards a massive fallout. The villainous faction is at its all-time low with no member having gold around their waist, as of this writing. On top of that, the group is short-handed as JD McDonagh is out of action due to an injury. There is also constant infighting among the members amidst what seems to be a serious leadership crisis.

Now, there is a chance that one of the members could walk out of the group after his requests have been repeatedly turned down. Dominik Mysterio has been at odds with Finn Balor over recruiting a new member of the group. However, Dom's pleas have seemingly fallen on deaf ears.

Finn Balor has been stating the fact that there would be no new members in the group and that he will resolve the things in the faction. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik once again pitched the idea of getting another member, but his request was once again turned down by Balor.

Instead, the Prince gave an earful to Dominik for losing the match against AJ Styles on RAW last week and then subsequently getting speared by Bron Breakker.

However, Dominik retorted by reminding Balor that he also lost the WWE Elimination Chamber qualifier match against Seth Rollins. In essence, it's crystal clear that Dom and Balor aren't on the same page anymore and they might feud against each other soon.

Their cold war could heat up if the younger Mysterio is denied the addition of a fifth member. He could attack Balor, turning the latter babyface, and kick him out of the group. However, the scenario could unfold differently too.

Finn Balor can betray Dominik Mysterio before WWE WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor has shown on numerous occasions that he isn't any well-wisher of Dominik. Instead of the latter betraying Balor, the former Universal Champion could kick out Mysterio from the group as well.

On the latest episode of RAW, Balor and Carlito were at ringside alongside Dominik as he faced Bron Breakker. However, The Prince didn't take pains to help out Dominik. Instead, Carlito jumped in but Balor stayed out. Moreover, he gave an evil laugh to Breakker in the end.

This does indicate that the Irish superstar can any day turn on Mysterio, resulting in the 27-year-old superstar walking out of the group or being kicked out. This could happen before WWE WrestleMania 41, and the two can feud against each other at the Show of Shows. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

