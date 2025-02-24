Finn Balor to quit The Judgment Day if Dominik Mysterio adds 39-year-old star to the group? Potential explored

The Judgment Day story continues to progress even as self-proclaimed leader Finn Balor has been having some issues with Dominik Mysterio over the past few months. The latter has been trying to get a new member added to the faction, which Balor has been declining continuously.

However, the potential addition of Karrion Kross, alongside Scarlett, to the faction could lead to Finn Balor quitting The Judgment Day and making a name for himself in the singles division. The inaugural Universal Champion has not been having the most successful runs of his career over the past few months, and The Judgment Day is seemingly the reason for it.

Balor is one of the greatest stars to ever step foot in the squared circle and has had quite some successful singles runs before joining the faction. The former Universal Champion is seemingly being held down by the faction and needs to repackage himself before returning to singles action.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been trying to add a new member to The Judgment Day since JD McDonagh's brutal injury, which Balor is not a fan of. However, after repeated discussions, it seems clear that Mysterio has been planning something behind the scenes, and will possibly bring a new member very soon.

If Mysterio ends up adding Karrion Kross into the mix, things could turn around massively for the group. However, this could eventually lead to Finn Balor walking out, eventually turning a babyface to feud with Kross.

(This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Carlito teased that Finn Balor left The Judgment Day recently

One of the most hilarious members of The Judgment Day is Carlito. While the star has not been a major part of the faction in the squared circle, he has assisted his fellow teammates pick some major wins on the weekly shows.

In a recent story on Instagram, Carlito shared a fan-made art of The Judgment Day, which featured Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and himself. However, it didn't include Finn Balor, which was a massive tease that the latter could soon leave the faction.

With the growing issues between Balor and Mysterio, it seems likely that the former might make his way out of the faction very soon. Fans will have to wait and see what happens if Finn Balor quits The Judgment Day.

