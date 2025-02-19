Dominik Mysterio to walk away from WWE for a while after what happened on RAW this week? Exploring potential direction

Dominik Mysterio might have lofty dreams as a WWE star, but he might have to put them aside for now. The Judgment Day member could even miss the grand show, WrestleMania 41 this year. Dominik may need to sit out the next few weeks because of an incident that happened last night on WWE Monday Night RAW.

The 27-year-old superstar was a victim of a brutal Spear from Bron Breakker that was meant for AJ Styles. The soul-crushing spear rendered Dominik almost motionless on the mat.

Dominik competed against The Phenomenal in a one-on-one match on the red brand this week. As expected, he lost the bout but wouldn't have imagined that he would be a victim of such a hard-hitting Spear.

The former NXT North American Champion is also not on good terms with his Judgment Day mate, Finn Balor. The two have been against each other for some time and it was even rumored that Dominik may walk out of the stable. Their differences started weeks back when Finn Balor chided Dominik for having big dreams of winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther.

Raquel, Liv Morgan, and Dominik have been pretty cold towards Balor for quite some time, and if Dirty Dom is forced to stay away for some time, Liv and Raquel might even break away from the stable for the time being.

If Dominik is forced out with injury after the Spear this week, he may come back to the red brand to an entirely new version of The Judgement Day, where he might potentially go up against Balor at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Dominik Mysterio is expected to clash against Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor lost his Elimination Chamber qualifier match against Seth Rollins on RAW last night. It was his last chance to book his spot for a main event at WrestleMania 41. However, the 43-year-old superstar lost to The Visionary fair and square.

Balor might next be booked against Dominik for a big clash at WrestleMania 41, and a potential rivalry has already been teased. Balor has been rebuking Dominik for a while, and it might have the 27-year-old superstar turn against his teammate.

Balor can also attack Dominik, turning him babyface, and then the two could clash at WrestleMania 41. The Irish star doesn't seem to have any other worthy opponent lined up for WrestleMania 41, and neither does Dominik. It's high time that WWE books these two in a compelling storyline for a big clash at The Show of Shows.

