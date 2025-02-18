WWE asks Dominik Mysterio for health update following RAW attack

WWE asked Dominik Mysterio for an update regarding his health after he was attacked last night on RAW. The former North American Champion is currently in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan and is a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand.

Ad

AJ Styles defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match last night on WWE RAW. Following the match, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker attempted to hit The Phenomenal One with a Spear but leveled Mysterio instead. Breakker then flipped out at the ringside area and hurled his shirt at Styles out of frustration. Styles effortlessly caught the t-shirt and stared at the Intercontinental Champion to end the segment.

WWE took to Instagram today to share the video of Mysterio getting hit with a Spear last night and requested a health update from the Judgment Day star.

Ad

Trending

"You good, @dominik_35? 😮‍💨🔥"

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

Mysterio wasn't the only member of The Judgment Day who came up short during last night's episode of WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez lost her Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Roxanne Perez after Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi attacked Liv Morgan ringside. The distraction allowed Perez to steal the victory. Finn Balor also lost his Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Seth Rollins in the main event of last night's show.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio vows to end unfortunate WWE streak this year

RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently commented on being 0-3 at WrestleMania and vowed to pick up a victory at The Show of Shows this year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Mysterio discussed being winless at WrestleMania. The 27-year-old promised that he would win his WrestleMania match this year if he was on the card.

Ad

"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 1:53 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio seemingly tried to reconnect with Rhea Ripley after she captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan last month on WWE RAW. However, Ripley hit her former storyline love interest with a low blow as he went for a hug. Mysterio recently claimed that he was not trying to hug Ripley last month but was trying to steal the Women's World Championship back for Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback