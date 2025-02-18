Bron Breakker to retire 27-year veteran after defeating him in a 'Title vs. Career' match? Potential explored

Since making his explosive debut on the WWE main roster, Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with. He is confidently marching toward WrestleMania 41 with the Intercontinental Championship on his shoulder. The 27-year-old could be involved in one of the biggest matches of his career at The Show of Shows, where he may retire a legendary WWE star.

Bron Breakker could compete against AJ Styles in a 'Title vs Career' match at WrestleMania 41. The former drew first blood this week on RAW as he tried to ambush the veteran after his match, leading to a physical altercation. This may have marked the beginning of their highly anticipated feud, which is expected to lead to their marquee match in Las Vegas.

Besides, Styles' WWE contract was previously reported to expire by the end of 2024 or the beginning of this year. Given how much the 27-year veteran has been on hiatus, fans can expect a few months to be added to his contract, stretching it to April 2025. Hence, WrestleMania 41 could be where The Phenomenal One may compete in his retirement match in WWE.

Bron Breakker could lay out a massive challenge before AJ Styles in the coming weeks, asking him to put his career on the line in return for an Intercontinental Championship match at 'Mania. With his red-hot momentum, The Dog of WWE will likely defeat The Phenomenal One at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Styles is one of the most renowned veterans in this industry, having a career spanning over 27 years in pro wrestling. Therefore, Breakker defeating and retiring a legendary star like him could elevate him to a new level. Hence, WWE can build it as 'Title vs Career' to add grandeur to this potential first-ever showdown.

Bron Breakker to turn babyface at WrestleMania 41?

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Bron Breakker has dominated the scene as a heel. Regardless, the WWE Universe has been rallying behind him, showing immense support for the youngster. However, WrestleMania 41 could mark a pivotal moment in his career.

The 27-year-old may undergo a character transition as he may turn babyface. Should a match between Bron Breakker and AJ Styles happen at Mania, it could also mark a "passing the torch" moment. The Phenomenal One could endorse the reigning Intercontinental Champion after their potential clash.

This could officially result in Breakker's character change in WWE, as he may set out on a babyface run with the Intercontinental Title on RAW after WrestleMania. It could pave the way for some incredible things on the main roster. Besides, a babyface run as champion may also be a springboard to his rise to the main event scene.

However, this is currently speculation. Will Bron Breakker turn babyface at The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

